M’laya need 223 to take Mizoram down

Shillong, Dec 15: Meghalaya will go into the fourth and final day of their Ranji Trophy plate group match against Mizoram with 223 runs to win and seven wickets in hand.

On Thursday, Meghalaya guest professional Rajesh Bishnoi bowled his way to career best figures of 5/61 to go along with his 4/62 in the first innings.

Resuming on 37/3 and with an 81-run first innings lead, Mizoram were dismissed for 216 in their second innings, with two of their own guest professionals leading the way with the bat.

All the other four Meghalaya bowlers bagged wickets on Thursday, with Dippu Ch Sangma taking 2/39, Raj Biswa 1/27, Akash K Choudhary 1/29 and Abhishek Kumar 1/44.

Chasing a challenging 298 for victory, Kishan Lyngdoh matched his high score of 40 from yesterday and he shared a 52-run opening stand with Biswa, who was eventually out for 19.

Both the openers and Sylvester Mylliempdah (4) fell, leaving guest professional Punit Bisht and Swarajeet Das not out at the crease by stumps on 6 and 5 respectively.