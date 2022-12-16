Meghalaya DGP visits Umsaw Lumdorbar

Guwahati, Dec 16: The DGP Meghalaya, Dr L R Bishnoi today visited Umsaw Lumdorbar village at the Assam-Meghalaya boundary and held a meeting with the senior officials from District Administration, Forest and Police Department of Assam.

Villagers of Umsaw Lumdorbar yesterday submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner of Ri Bhoi district opposing construction of a fencing in the area by Assam Forest Department and demanded that Meghalaya government must take immediate step to stall the construction of the fencing in the area by Assam Forest Department.