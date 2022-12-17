Mohammedan pip Real Kashmir 1-0

KOLKATA, Dec 16: Mohammedan Sporting Club defeated Real Kashmir FC by a solitary goal in the I-League match at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan on Friday.

A powerful volley from captain Marcus Joseph in the 57th minute proved enough for the hosts in the match where Mohammedan’s Safiul Rahaman and Real Kashmir’s Yakubu Wadudu were shown the red card late in the second half. This was Mohammedan’s third win of the season.

The loss meant Real Kashmir remains on the second spot in the I-League table with 16 points.

Ten minutes from the full-time whistle, a physical battle broke down between Joseph and Yakubu Wadudu. As some players from both the teams got involved in a scuffle, the referee, after peace was restored, gave the marching orders to Safiul Rahaman and Wadudu.

Churchill vs RoundGlass

In the other match played on Friday, Churchill Brothers FC Goa were held to a 0-0 draw by RoundGlass Punjab FC at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco da Gama, Goa.

The result took Churchill Brothers’ tally to nine points from eight matches as they remained in ninth place.

RoundGlass now have 14 points, two less than leaders Sreenidi Deccan but with a game in hand. (Agencies)