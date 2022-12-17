Round The States

By Insaf

Tawang Face-Off

‘Not 1962’, but

strategy missing

“It’s not 1962 anymore.” An assertion by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday last should bolster confidence at least among his people, after the attempt by Chinese troopsto unilaterally change the LAC in the State’s Yangtse valley of Tawang sector. In a micro blogging site, he wrote: “Yangtseis under my Assembly constituency (Mukto) and every year I meet the army jawans and villagers of the area… It’s not 1962 anymore. If anyone tries to transgress, our brave soldiers will give a befitting reply… they don’t reply to raining of bricks with mere sticks, they do so with iron rods.” This after, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed Parliament that the “Indian troops bravely thwarted the Chinese PLA attempt and there were no fatalities or serious casualties to the Indian troops…The ensuing face off led to a physical scuffle in which the Indian Army bravely prevented the PLA from transgressing into our territory and compelled them to return to their posts…” Be that as it may, national security and defence experts seek more – a clear vision and animpressive strategy to deal with the China challenge, instead of merely reacting to each crisis as it emerges.The recent clash took place two-and-a-half years after the toxic encounter between the two sides in the Galwan Valley, Ladakh in June 2020.The border face-off may have been managed for now, but in the long run Delhi needs to resolve the border issue with a belligerent Beijing, which is determined to pursue its territorial claims along the disputed border.Nagging insecurity among local populace in Arunachal and Ladakh needs to be effectively removed. It’s not asking for too much!

Bihar’s Hooch Tragedy

The hooch tragedy in Bihar again puts the spotlight on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s prohibition policy. Will he rethink or remain cussed? The death of 26 people in Saran area on Wednesday last, expectedly triggered a slugfest between the Opposition BJP and ruling Mahagathbandhan in the Assembly. The latter demanding compensation to family members of the victims. But Nitish was firm “Jo piyega woh marega (those who drink spurious alcohol will die),” and said the policy “wasn’t my personal wish but a response to cries of women.” His deputy, Tejaswi said BJP “should remember that Bihar has witnessed many hooch deaths while it was in power. Many of its own leaders have also been accused of involvement in illicit liquor trade. It shouldn’t make hypocritical noises but cooperate with government which is making honest efforts to curb liquor consumption.” In the haranguing match, Nitish’s former political strategist Prashant Kishor’s reaction is worth a mention: Bihar, he said “has become a laughing stock because of prohibition. The law doesn’t deserve any review but should be repealed forthwith. It’s high time all political parties, be it Nitish Kumar, the BJP which shared power with him for years, and RJD’s Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, gave up their hypocrisy and took a decision without worrying about votes.” Point well made, but will it be taken?

Centre & Border Row

Embarrassed with the border-row escalating in two of its States, Karnataka and Maharashtra, BJP top brass has had to step in. On Wednesday last, Union Home Minister Amit Shah asked Chief Ministers Basavaraj Bommai and Eknath Shinde to set up a six-member joint ministerial panel to address issues and not make any claims till Supreme Court gives its verdict. The issue, he chastised ‘can’t be settled on the streets but only through constitutional means.’ This after violence erupted in Belgavi and adjoining regions of Karnataka last week. Further, a committee is to be set up under an IPS officer to maintain law and order and peaceful passage of people, transport and goods from one state to another. More so, after Maharashtra is peeved over Bommai ordering his officers in Belgavi to “prevent visit of its ministers” to the region. So far so good. However, Shah’s political skills at a rapprochement between the two sides will be on test as to the insinuation that the ‘Centre should play a role of the facilitator and not appear to favour any particular State.’Fadnavis said there have been instances in the past when Karnataka had alleged that the Centre had favoured Maharashtra. He said Maharashtra too had claimed that an affidavit filed by the Centre in the Supreme Court in 2014 appeared to favour Karnataka.Will Supreme Court bail of the BJP and its warring factions?

DMK’s ‘Rising Son’

The actor-producer-turned-politician Udhayanidhi Stalin can be said to be the DMK’s “Rising Son.” His induction as Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development in Tamil Nadu cabinet on Wednesday last, by father and Chief Minister M K Stalin has opposition AIADMK charging its rival of surpassing the Congress in family-based politics. But Stalin’s line of succession as laid out or criticism about ‘family rule’ or ‘dynasty rule’is not new to Indian politics. Various chief ministers and leaders have inducted their sons into positions of power. Be that as it may, Udhayanidhi’s induction was expected post Assembly polls May 2021and it comes through as he retires from films. And now that Stalin has gone through the formality, sealed future debates within the patty, the message is crystal clear– it’s time for GenNext to be groomed for take over. The big question, however, is how Udhayanidhi will win over sides and come of his own without hurting others and himself. He will have to prove himself as a good administrator and that is a challenge. Perhaps, he will start by inducting his own team but work with existing ones. Social media is already dubbing him as deputy CM! But as Stalin said ‘There is only so much I or any father can do, that too inside the party. It is for the voters to decide whether they want a particular person in power or not.’ Time will tell.

Students’ Suicide

The alleged suicide of three students taking coaching for NEET at a center in Kota, Rajasthan has put the spotlight on the larger and ‘grave issue’ of human rights, according to National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). Taking suo moto notice of the two separate incidents within 12 hours, the NHRC has sent notices to Rajasthan government, Union secretary of higher education, and chairperson, National Medical Commission. It particularly observed the grueling pressure that teenagers face ‘at private institutes in the city for limited seats in pursuing technical and medical education.’ In its opinion there’s need to ‘regulate private coaching institutes’. For these are ‘charging a very hefty amount. Students, from across the country, are staying in hostels/paying guest houses with a high expectation of success…” Oft heard with no action! Incidentally, Kota has become a hub of private coaching centres for aspirants of NEET. The NHRC has asked the three authorities to spell out a regulatory mechanism to control private coaching institutions, a National Action Plan of a proportional increase of seats and initiating some progressive and student-friendly mechanism to get success in NEET, among other issues. Will it percolate down to a concrete roadmap or just another futile exercise? —INFA