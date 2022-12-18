Delhi beat Meghalaya in U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy match

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Dec 17: Delhi beat Meghalaya by an innings and 209 runs in their U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy match in Vadodara on Saturday. Resuming the second day on 248/2 in response to Meghalaya’s first innings total of 106, Delhi declared on 419/3. Benedict Jones Makdoh could not add to his one scalp from Friday and finished the innings with figures of 1/58. Angkit Tamang (1/72) claimed the one wicket to fall on Saturday, while the other was taken via a run out through Aristo Marak on Friday. With a deficit of 319 to overcome, Meghalaya’s Rudra Singh Rathore struck a fine 42 while Kishlay Vishlux made 23. The pair put on 55 runs for the fourth wicket after Meghalaya lost their first three for 15. However, the team then lost another five more wickets for 9 runs before Tamang’s 19 not out took them past triple figures.