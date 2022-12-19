‘Conrad’s defeat will prove people are fed up of MDA’

SHILLONG, Dec 18: Firstly, BJP state vice president Bernard Marak predicted defeat for NPP’s Conrad Sangma in South Shillong constituency, and he then went on to assert that his defeat will prove that people are fed up with the ‘misgovernance’ and ‘corruption’ of the NPP-led MDA Government.

“We are 100 per cent sure to win the South Tura seat since people of Garo Hills are fed up with the illegalities of the present government,” Marak told a section of reporters.

According to him, the decision of court to grant bail to him has strengthen his position since it shows that there is enough evidence on the allegations against him as claimed by CM.

“I would like to thank the court for taking utmost care in dealing with my case. It only proves that the truth prevails. I am a person who is a victim of a political conspiracy,” the BJP state president said.

When asked for his comments on reports of the CM contesting from two constituencies, Marak said Conrad is free to contest from anywhere. “But one thing is for sure that he (CM) will be badly defeated since there is a clear picture that people are against corruption,” Marak said.

Stating that the saffron party did not win any seat in the 2018 Assembly polls, he, however, exuded confidence in the BJP to win more seats than the NPP in the upcoming election.

On the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Meghalaya, the State BJP vice president said that his arrival is going to give an advantage to the party in the Assembly elections.

“It will give a major boost to the confidence of the party,” Marak said.

On CM’s claims of development under the MDA, he said that it is time to review the implementation of the central funds and programmes.

“We will come up with evidence to prove to the people of the state that nothing is happening at the ground (level),” the State BJP president said.