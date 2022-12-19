NCP picks holes in NPP, TMC camps

SHILLONG, Dec 18: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Sunday took a jibe at the ruling NPP and Opposition TMC pointing at the purported unrest and resentment among the MLAs of these parties, which, it said, is evident with many already leaving the respective camps.

“When you talk about the NPP, the party in government under the leadership of Conrad Sangma, few MLAs have already left. There is a lot of unrest and resentment among the MLAs and they have started leaving the party and they are going to face the consequences of ant-incumbency,” said NCP national general secretary Narendra B Verma.

“There is a lot of anti-incumbency in this government and people are looking for a change,” he added.

Talking about the opposition TMC, he said, “The MLAs are those who have come from Congress under the leadership of Mukul Sangma, now it is the TMC and among them also there is some unrest going on”.

He said that TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee has been, since a long time, trying to build the party’s base in the Northeast but with no success, while predicting that this time around, it will be a repeat of her previous failures.

According to him, the NCP is familiar to every voter of the Northeast since its inception in 1999. Late PA Sangma, a towering leader handling the Northeast and Meghalaya, also had a stint with the party. He, however, defected but the NCP continued to contest the elections.