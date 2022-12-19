NCP eye on pre-poll alliance with regional political parties

SHILLONG, Dec 18: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is eyeing a pre-poll alliance with the regional fronts of the state for the 2023 Assembly elections, and is already in talks with the People’s Democratic Front (PDF).

NCP national general secretary Narendra B Verma said that there is a lot of anti-incumbency factor against the current regime, adding that in all probability, it will be a fractured mandate. “When there is a hung Assembly, we are trying to have pre-poll alliance with local friends,” Verma said.

“Yes we are at the initial stage of talks with PDF. They have four MLAs in Khasi Hills and our preliminary discussions with the president and the working president have already taken place. Since I am here tonight or tomorrow morning, we will have another round of meeting with them,” disclosed Verma, who is on a visit to the state.

On narratives that the NCP could have been one of the best alternatives for the people of Meghalaya considering the anti-incumbency factor of the current regime, the disintegrating Congress, and the TMC being a relatively new party, he said, “People know NCP here, but at the same time, we have to see our limitations. One has to be practical and though,”

According to him, the Garo Hills is a stronghold of the NCP and home turf of the State NCP president Saleng A Sangma. The NCP is looking for a pre-poll alliance with a local front in the Khasi and Jaintia Hills region, Verma said, while adding that when the fractured mandate is out in the open, the NCP and its allies will play an important role in formation of the government.

According to him, the NCP’s concentration is always in Garo Hills which has 24 Assembly seats. The party will be contesting in maximum number of seats. Currently, the analysis of candidates and their respective constituencies is under way; when it is done, the party will announce the candidate list, he said.

The NCP national leader is in the state to assess the party’s poll preparedness, and to review the progress of the party’s office which will be inaugurated by NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.