Google CEO Sundar Pichai meets PM, pledges support for G20 Presidency

New Delhi, Dec 19: Google CEO Sundar Pichai met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and pledged support for India’s G20 Presidency.
Praising the government’s Digital India initiative, Pichai said that he is “excited for India to share its experience with the world as it takes over the G20 Presidency in 2023”.
He added that the pace of technological change in India is “extraordinary” and there are several opportunities ahead.
“Glad to be able to see it up close, and I’m already looking forward to my next visit,” Pichai said.
IANS
Comments are closed.