Identify mishap spots for corrective steps: Himanta tells DCs

Guwahati, Dec 19: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday made a call to ensure an ‘accident-free New Year’, directing all the districts to reduce accidents by 20 percent in the coming year.

Chairing a meeting with deputy commissioners, superintendents of police and other senior officers of government departments through video conferencing from here, the chief minister reviewed the measures taken for enforcement of road safety.

Underlining the importance of strict measures on road safety to reduce fatalities, Sarma directed the DCs and SPs to take strong action for enforcement of road safety protocols.

He asked them to take action against bike stunt, speed and drunken driving and intensify patrolling on the national highway and important roads across the state.

The chief minister further stressed on carrying out a detailed analysis of road accidents to identify causes for corrective measures as well as enforcement of safety measures.

Besides this, he directed the deputy commissioners to conduct regular review of road accidents and identify spots where accidents take place on a regular basis.

He said the District Road Safety Committee must visit all such spots to get a first-hand understanding of the situation.

While directing the transport department to prepare an analytical report of all accidents that have taken place during the year, the chief minister also instructed the DCs to take up repair and other road related matters with the state PWD and NHIDCL on a priority basis.

In view of the picnic season, the chief minister directed the districts to carry out strict vigilance in picnic spots to ensure that nobody indulges in drunken and speed driving.

He further asked the DCs to conduct a drive engaging officials of the excise department against illegal liquor sale at picnic spots.

During the meeting, the chief minister also reviewed the process of selection of beneficiaries under Orunodoi 2.0, implementation of Amrit Sarovar project and paddy procurement.