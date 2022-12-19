Assam launches massive drive to clear ‘encroached’ govt land

Guwahati, Dec 19: The district and police administration of central Assam’s Nagaon district launched a drive to clear ‘encroached’ government land in Batadrava mouza under Dhing circle from Monday morning.

According to sources, the eviction drive was launched from the Santijan Bazar area, and subsequently carried out in villages such as Haidubi Pathar, Sibir Basti, Lalung Gaon (in Bhomoraguri) and Jamai Basti amidst tight security even as no untoward incident was reported till evening.

Reportedly, the eviction drive is being carried out across 985 bighas of ‘encroached’ government land, which is likely to affect over 5000 people in the area, which is located close to the birthplace of Vaishnavite saint, Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev.

Special DGP (law and order) G.P Singh, while speaking to mediapersons, said that police personnel have been deployed in the area since December 14, in accordance with the requirements of the Nagaon district administration, which has initiated the eviction drive on Monday.

“During December 14 and 18, almost 60 percent of the residents, who had been living in these areas illegally, had left the areas on their own. As per analysis done, it was observed that about 75 to 80 percent of the illegal settlers have been living there despite having patta land in various parts of the state,” Singh said.

The police official informed that while those having patta land have now vacated the area, the eviction team has used bulldozers to remove the unauthorised construction in the area by Monday evening.

Notably, the deputy commissioner had issued prohibitory orders to prevent gathering and check any untoward incident in the area.

The Nagaon district administration had planned to carry out the eviction drive about two months back.

“We have taken appropriate measures to ensure that the evicted area is not encroached again. A system has been put in place in this regard and revenue officials have been asked to keep vigil on the evicted villages,” the deputy commissioner said.