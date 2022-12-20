SKRS condemns ARBGHA move in Ri Bhoi district

Nongpoh, Dec 20: The Synjuk ki Rangbah Shnong (SKRS), Ri Bhoi district has strongly condemned the move of the All Ri Bhoi Garo Headman Association (ARBGHA) demanding the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) and the district administration of Ri Bhoi to accept the documents and no objection certificates (NOCs) issued by the Garo Headmen in Ri Bhoi district.

It may be mentioned here, the ARBGHA on Monday registered their protest against the recent order of the Hima Mylliem to the district administration of Ri Bhoi on December 1, 2022 which stated that no land documents including no objection certificates (NOCs) should be accepted from the Garo inhabited villages under Raid Marwet area in Ri Bhoi district.

Speaking to media persons after an emergent meeting at Nongpoh on Tuesday, general secretary of the SKRS, PB Sylliang said that the SKRS does not recognize the ARBGHA and that their protest demanding their rights on Tuesday at Rangsakona is uncalled for and should be strongly condemned.

Sylliang also informed that the SKRS has received complaints from the headmen of Raid Marwet area that few self-style Garo headmen were illegally involved in selling lands taking advantage of the designation of being the headmen.

However, as per the Mylliem Act, only the Khasi male adult can become a headman of the village, whereas in the Garo inhabited areas, the Garo’s cannot become headman but only act as caretaker or as ‘Nongpyniaid’ as per the Act of the Hima Mylliem, Sylliang informed.

Sylliang said that there are many Khasi’s who are married to Garo ladies and vice versa, but that does not meant that a Khasi can become a Nokma in Garo Hills or a Garo becoming a headman in Khasi Hills as it would dilute the traditional customary laws.

We do not want this issue to become communal between Khasi’s and our Garo brothers, but the fact is we have our own traditional and customary laws, we do not interfere to become Nokma in Garo Hills and we do not want them either to interfere in our customary laws, Sylliang said while asserting that this should not become a communal issue between the two tribes.

In this connection, the SKRS also submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner and the Superintendent of Police of Ri Bhoi district urging them not to accept any land documents and NOCs issued by the Garo Headmen till the SKRS, the Hima Mylliem and KHADC till the matter can be settled and reached to a final conclusion.

Further, the SKRS General Secretary also informed that soon they will be meeting the traditional head of Hima Mylliem and the KHADC to discuss the matter.