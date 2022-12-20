Fifth Scorpene class submarine ‘Vagir’ delivered to Indian Navy

‘Vagir, the fifth state-of-the art, indigenously-built ‘Vagir’ submarine of Project-75 Kalvari class submarines was delivered to the Indian Navy here on Tuesday, officials said.

The Project-75 includes six submarines of the Scorpene design being built at the Mazagaon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) in collaboration with Naval Group, France. This is the third submarine to be delivered in 24 months.

Launched in November 2020, the ‘Vagir’ commenced her sea trials from February 2022 and completed all the tests including the weapons and sensor trials in the shortest possible period compared with the earlier submarines.

The new vessel will be commissioned soon into the Indian Navy as ‘INS Vagir’ a fully combat-worthy submarine, capable of operation in all modes and regimes of deployment, to enhance the sea-force’s defence capabilities.

Present on the momentous occasion were MDL Chairman and Managing Director, Vice Admiral Narayan Prasad (retd), Rear Admiral C. Raghuram, CSO, Cdr S. Divakar, MDL directors and top Indian Navy officials.

Earlier, the MDL had delivered the submarines ‘Kalvari’, ‘Khanderi’, ‘Karanj’, ‘Vela’ and on Tuesday, ‘Vagir’, said Prasad.

The Scorpene submarines encompass superior stealth features like advanced acoustic absorption techniques, low radiated noise levels, hydro-dynamically optimised shape, etc, and the ability to launch a crippling attack on the enemy using precision guided weapons.

The attacks can be launched with both torpedoes and tube-launched anti-ship missiles, while underwater or on surface.

The stealth of the potent platform is enhanced by the special attention given to her characteristic underwater signature which give it an invulnerability unrivalled by most submarines.

‘Vagir’ is built to undertake multifarious missions like anti-surface, anti-submarine, intelligence gathering, mine-laying, area surveillance, operate in multiple theatres of operation, showcasing interoperability with other components of the Naval Task Force.

The next and final submarine, ‘Vaghsheer’, was launched on April 20, 2022 and is being prepared for sea trials, said a MDL official.