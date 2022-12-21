Bernard tells Conrad to release central schemes to beneficiaries

Tura, Dec 21: Meghalaya BJP Spokesperson and Tura MDC, Bernard N Marak on Wednesday urged the MDA government to release the PMAY and other centrally sponsored schemes to the beneficiaries, stating that it was wrong to deprive the poor, who look forward to it.

“The Chief Minister should release the PMAY and other centrally sponsored schemes to the beneficiaries. It is wrong to deprive the poor who anticipate the schemes as declared by Modiji through media and Mann ki bat. Villagers know the details of these schemes but why it is not reaching the grassroot level remains a big question,” the Tura MDC said.

Recalling that Chief Minister Conrad Sangma had praised the Prime Minister’s initiative during his visit on Sunday, Bernard said that it was expected of him to deliver to the poor honouring Modiji’s initiative.

“Not releasing PMAY money to the beneficiaries on grounds that Modi’s logo will garner more vote to BJP is so immature and the worst thing is giving wrong information to the beneficiaries that Modiji has taken back the money and that only if they vote for NPP the funds will be released,” Bernard said.

Terming such misinformation allegedly given by the government as naïve, the Tura MDC urged villagers to complain to the nearest BJP office if such things happen.

“This is too big a scam for MDA partners to indulge in. The backstabbing of the BJP leader continues at the grassroot level which should stop and all pending amounts be released to the beneficiaries at the earliest,” he added.