Meghalaya name Santosh Trophy Squad

SHILLONG, Dec 23: The Meghalaya Football Association has named its squad for the Men’s National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy.Meghalaya are in Group 5, which will play its matches in Bhubaneshwar from 24th December.Meghalaya have been drawn with Sikkim, Telangana, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Pondicherry and Odisha.

Meghalaya squad:

Wanbok Lyngkhoi, Pynbha Suting, Nikelson Bina, Donlad Diengdoh, Dajiedlang Wanshnong, Banskhem Mawlong, Damanlang Pathaw, Fullmoon Mukhim, Figo Syndai, Ronney Wilson Kharbudon, Samuel Shadap, Guidle Syiemlieh, Apborlang Kurbah, Damehun Syih, Dawanchwa Carlos Challam, Manbha Iawphniaw, Rajat Paul Lyngdoh, Henryford Nongneng, Everbrightson Sana Mylliempdah, Banshanskhem Kharsyntiew, Aibiangmame Nongneng, Alan C Lyngdoh Nongbri.

Meghalaya support staff: Khlain Pyrkhat Syiemlieh (coach), Dious Lapasam (assistant coach), Aiborlang Khongjee (manager), Golden Jubilee Rymbai (physio).