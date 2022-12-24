Harmanpreet to lead India in Hockey WC

New Delhi, Dec 23: Defender Harmanpreet Singh was on Friday named the captain of the 18-member Indian squad which will compete at the FIH men’s Hockey World Cup, commencing on January 13 in Odisha.Defender Amit Rohidas will serve as Harmanpreet’s deputy.

Harmanpreet had also captained the side in the recent series against Australia, where the side fought hard before losing the five-match rubber 1-4.Mid-fielder

wManpreet Singh had led the team at the Tokyo Olympics where India won a historic bronze medal but he will feature in the team as a player this time as coach Graham Reid has handed the captain’s band to different players over a period of time. Reid’s endeavour has been to create leaders from the senior group.

Indian Squad

Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak and Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran.

Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (Captain), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas (Vice-captain), Nilam Sanjeep Xess

Midfielders: Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh,Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh.

Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek and Sukhjeet Singh.

Alternate Players: Rajkumar and Jugraj Singh. (PTI)