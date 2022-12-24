Transfer Buzz

Cristiano Ronaldo

The Portuguese star is all set to sign a 7-year deal with Saudi Arabia, worth £170 million a year. The first two-and-a-half years as a player for Al-Nassr and the rest of the contract as an official ambassador for Saudi Arabia and their 2030 World Cup bid.

Guillermo Ochoa

Mexico legend Guillermo Ochoa will ‘undergo a medical at Salernitana ahead of a move to Serie A’ with the 37-year-old goalkeeper available on a free transfer with his contract at Club America expiring. Ochoa, who was playing at his fifth World Cup in Qatar -will have his medical soon ahead of a move to the Stadio Arechi.

Abdoulaye Doucoure

Fulham are reportedly interested in signing Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure, who this season has found himself as a second-choice starting midfielder for Frank Lampard’s side.Marco Silva is eager to work with the 29-year-old midfielder for a third time with Doucoure playing under the Portuguese manager at both Watford and the Toffees, with the Fulham boss now keen to bring the Everton man to West London.

Isco

Former Spain midfielder Isco Alarcón is leaving Sevilla less than five months after he had signed a two-year contract, the Spanish club said Wednesday.Sevilla said in a statement that both the club and the player had agreed to part ways. The 30-year-old Isco scored one goal in 19 appearances for Sevilla.Once considered one of Spain’s most talented playmakers, Isco arrived in August as a star signing of Sevilla with the hopes of reviving his career after he had become a rarely used reserve for Real. Isco has already attracted interest from Roma and Wolves.

Avram Grant

Ex-Chelsea manager Avram Grant was unveiled as the new Zambia coach at a news conference in Lusaka on Thursday. Grant managed Ghana from 2014 to 2017, has signed a two-year deal with the Football Association of Zambia. He also had a brief spell in the ISl with Northeast United.