Legend Pele ‘fights with faith’

SAO PAOLO, Dec 26:Sadly, we are seeing the final stages of Pelé’s valiant fight against cancer, and his family is doing everything they can to make O’Rei feel at ease.

Pele’s family members gathered at the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo on Saturday. The 82-year old legendary figure, Pele widely considered one of the greatest footballers of all time to ever grace the football field, has been since late November.

Doctors said this week that Pele’s cancer had advanced and that he requires care related to renal and cardiac dysfunction.

His family said he would remain in a Sao Paulo hospital over Christmas. Pele has received regular medical treatment since a tumor was removed from his colon in September last year. “Almost all of them. Merry Christmas. Gratitude, love, togetherness, family. The essence of Christmas. We thank you all for all the love and light you send,” his daughter Kely Nascimento wrote on Instagram with a picture of their family in the hospital. Pele’s son Edinho, who played in goal for Santos in the 1990s, posted a picture of himself holding his father’s hand on Saturday, with the caption “Father my strength is yours.” Pele’s daughter shared a heart-wrenching photo of herself and the footballer with the caption “one more night together” on Twitter.

Kely can be seen hugging her dad with only one side of the footballer’s face visible.She was attempting to savour her father’s final moments on earth by clinging on to him. For all the supporters who are hoping he makes it through this, though, Saturday’s post was far more worrisome.

To be honest, Pelé doesn’t have big hopes for winning this fight with cancer.The Brazilian is seen in the video with his family, who are holding up a smartphone as someone is speaking to him on it. The issue is that Pelé doesn’t appear to be entirely cognizant of what is going on.

Whether this is a side effect of the medication he is taking or if he is under some sort of anesthetic is unknown.The past 48 hours, Pelé has received words of support from a wide range of football figures. While there are numerous social media messages coming from all around the world. (Agencies)