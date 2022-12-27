Meghalaya beat Telangana 1-0

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 26: Meghalaya defeated Telangana 1-0 in the second match in Group 5 of the 76th Men’s National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy in Bhubaneshwar on Monday.

Figo Syndai scored the only goal of the game in the 14th minute.

Meghalaya had drawn their opening match against Sikkim on Saturday. Five yellow cards were shown by the referee during the game, four to Sikkim players and one to Meghalaya’s Fullmoon Mukhim.

Meghalaya are now placed third in the group with 4 points.

Sikkim also have 4 points but are in second place after beating Andaman & Nicobar Islands 3-1 on Monday.

In first place in the group are Odisha on 6 points. They trashed Pondicherry 6-0 on Monday.

The six group toppers along with three best second-placed teams will qualify for the final round.

Meghalaya’s next match will see them face Andaman & Nicobar Islands on Wednesday.

Odisha lead the table with six points followed by Sikkim on four points who edge Meghalaya on goal difference.

Other results

Match day 1: Delhi 7 and Ladakh 0; Gujarat 6 beat Tripura 0; Karnataka 3 beat Uttarakhand 1

Match day 2:Odisha 5-0 Podicherry; Sikkim 3 beat Andaman and Nicobar 1, Kerala 7 beat Rajasthan 0. Jammu and Kashmir 2 beat Bihar 0.