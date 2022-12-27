SCA 3rd Div: New Havens, Nongpdeng register wins

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 26: In the match between Super Challengers and New Havens, the latter were bowled out for 172 with Lakhan Lal Das scoring 42 off 29 balls. Saurav Dey of Super Challengers took 3 wickets while leaking 35 runs. In reply, Super Challengers scored 100/6 in 16 overs, with Dilbar top scoring with 45 runs off 39 balls. Lakhan took 2 wickets in one over giving away 4 runs. New Havens were declared the winners through the DLS method. The Player of the Match was awarded to Lakhan of New Havens. In the second match of the day, Nongpdeng won the toss, elected to bat and scored 184/8 in 17 overs. Maitshaprang Khonjer scored 35 off 32 deliveries. Shiva Chettri of Solidarity took 2 wickets for 18 runs in his 3 overs. In reply, Solidarity were bowled out for 65 in 10.4 overs. Kamal Goswami scored 9 runs. Nerykupar Dhkar impressed with the ball picking 3 wickets for 10 runs. Nongpdeng thrashed Solidarity by 119 runs. Wanbor Lamare was adjudged the Player of the Match.