Elections are now a costly affair in Meghalaya

SHILLONG, Dec 27: From hiring social media agencies, spending huge money to promote parties and poach leaders and doling out cash to voters, elections in Meghalaya seem to have become a costly affair.

All political parties have stepped up their activities for the Assembly elections, expected in February.

During an informal interaction with this journalist, an MLA said his expenditure this election will be much higher compared to that of last election. He said hundreds of people approach him seeking help in cash and he cannot deny them.

For the first time in Shillong, the National People’s Party and the BJP are promoting themselves by installing banners and posters all over. Recently, a BJP leader had said requesting anonymity that crores of rupees must have been spent by the party on the advertisements.

Another MLA, who also did not wish to be named, said his expenses are not much. Businessmen-politicians, who are finding themselves on shaky ground, are spending money in their constituencies, he said.

Some political parties have hired media agencies from outside to promote themselves on social media.

Recently, there were allegations that different political parties were luring potential leaders with huge amounts of money to join their fold.

Cabinet Minister Dasakhiatbha Lamare was accused of distributing money to people of Nongkrem constituency. A complaint was also lodged with the Election Commission of India. But he said he was only helping the needy and not buying votes.