‘State govt not protecting interests of Christians’

SHILLONG, Dec 27: The State Congress attacked the NPP-led MDA Government for allegedly failing to protect the interests of Christians and asked the NPP and the UDP to come clean on whether they were “partners” of the BJP.

“Have you seen how Assam is reacting to Christians? I on behalf of the people condemn the actions of the BJP monitoring Christian leaders. It shows that the NPP is hand in gloves with the BJP and the UDP which is holding the Home portfolio has not done anything,” questioned State Congress president Vincent H Pala on Tuesday.

“We know about the ideology of the BJP which is anti-Christians. Why are the NPP and the UDP keeping quiet?” he asked.

“This government has totally failed to protect the interests of the Christians and leaving it in the hands of fanatics who influence the government of Assam and the rest of India.”

He pointed out that during Christmas they tortured Christians in Uttarakhand and UP, but the Meghalaya government is tightlipped on the same. “Did they raise the issue with the Centre? Have they written to the Centre? They won’t as they are partners,” Pala added.