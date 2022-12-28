Assembly polls 2023: BJP may contest 20-25 seats

SHILLONG, Dec 27: The BJP in Meghalaya seems confident that it has found acceptance among the people of the state and is eyeing not only to put up a good fight in 20-25 seats but also to win as many as possible.

BJP insiders told The Shillong Times that the party is confident about its prospects in at least six seats and is diverting its energy and resources to make it to the double-digits under the leadership of Ernest Mawrie.

The party also seems to have come a long way from the earlier days when factionalism was threatening to divide the BJP in Meghalaya over the demand for removal of Mawrie from the party president’s post.

A section of BJP leaders in the state had almost revolted to pressurise the party high command to oust Mawrie but the same section is now claiming that the party is united and everyone is working hard to expand the BJP base in the state.

The party insider said that four sitting MLAs – Benedic Marak, Ferlin CA Sangma, Himalaya Shangpliang and Samuel Sangma – have joined the party and more MLAs will join the party next month.

The BJP source said that Mawrie, who is likely to contest the Assembly elections from West Shillong constituency, is a strong contender. “West Shillong will witness a triangular contest between NPP’s Mohendro Rapsang, UDP’s Paul Lyngdoh and the BJP state president,” the source said.

“Mawrie has been working in the constituency for over two years now due to which the party organisation has been strengthened in West Shillong,” the source said, adding that the BJP’s confidence stems from the fact that the party had secured the maximum number of votes from West Shillong in the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

Election manifesto

The State BJP will be releasing its election manifesto after the announcement of the poll schedule by the Election Commission of India. Mawrie said the party has already started compiling the party manifesto and the same will be finalised and released after the announcement of the election date.

He also informed that the election manifesto committee is undertaking an extensive exercise to seek the views and suggestions of the stakeholders on the issues and agenda which require urgent attention.

The party is also seeking the views of the mandals, state and party leaders on the party manifesto.

Mawrie said the party manifesto will be in two parts – the first part will highlight local issues and agenda while the second part will cover topics of national importance.