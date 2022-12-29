Meghalaya thrash Islanders 9-0

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 28: Meghalaya went to the top of Group 5 in the Men’s Senior National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy with a resounding 9-0 win over minnows Andaman and Nicobar Islands in Bhubaneswaron Wednesday.

Everbrightson S Mylliempdah scored a second half hat-trick for Meghalaya, with his goals coming in the 70th, 75th and 80th minutes.

Nikelson Bina set the tone for the game with the first goal in only the third minute.

Then followed a brace by Figo Syndai who scored in the 27th and 32nd minutes and Meghalaya went into half time leading 3-0.

The goals really started to flow in the second half, with Damonlang Pathaw (63’) getting the first before Mylliempdah’s treble.

Andaman and Nicobar then had a player sent off before Dajiedlang Wanshnong (87’) and Damehun Syih (90’+2) made it 9-0. With two wins and a draw, unbeaten Meghalaya have 7 points and are leading the group.

They will play their next match against Pondicherry on Friday.