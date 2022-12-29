SCA 3rd Div: Golflink XI, Sportive Juniors register wins

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 28: In the match between Golflink XI and Turshaprang, the latter won the toss and elected to bat first and were bowled out for 93 in 16.3 overs. Banpynshngain Dolloi scored 29 runs in 29 balls, while Ankit Kumar Ojha took 4 wickets giving away 24 runs in his allotted 4 overs. In reply, Golflink XI comfortably chased down the target scoring 97/4in 11 overs. Rahul Singh scored 33 runs in 19 balls and Pritam Singh scored 30 runs in 25 balls. Shatphyrnai Bakai was the pick of the bowlers who bowled 1 over gave 5 runs took 1 wicket. Golflink XI won the match by 6 wickets and Ankit Kumar Ojha was declared the man of the match. In the second match between Sportive Juniors and Municipal C.C Sportive Juniors won the toss and elected to bat, putting up a total of 183/2 in 20 overs. Rishi Choudhury scored 65 runs in 57 balls while Digvijay Roy scored 59 runs in 36 balls. Rohit Ray bowled 4 over gave 23 runs took 2 wickets. In reply, Municipal C.C scored 127/8 in 20 overs. Rohit Ray scored 40 runs in 32 balls. Suresh Balmiki bowled 4 overs gave 17 runs took 3 wickets.Sportive Juniors won the match by 56 runs and Digvijay Roy was the man of the match for scoring 59 runs.