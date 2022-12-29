Professor suspended for demanding sexual favours from female students in Gujarat

The students had complained three months ago to the college authorities and the Anti-Sexual Harassment Committee, but no action was taken. It was only after the media and students union took up the issue, that the college and the committee decided to probe.

The college trustee Parshottam Pipaliya told the mediapersons on Thursday that the science college professor, Sanjay Taraiya, has been suspended with immediate effect. The decision was taken after the Anti-Sexual Harassment Committee found enough evidence in the complaint and submitted its finding to the college trust.

Pipaliya has also assured all support to the students in filing criminal complaints against the professor. He said that if the girl students did not want to file a complaint with the police, the college would then take the initiative and file the complaint against the professor.

The Rajkot chief of National Student Union of India, Brijrajsinh Rana told IANS that the students had complained three months ago, but no action was taken. “It was only after the students union’s representation that the committee initiated the inquiry. NSUI had also made a representation before Saurashtra University to call for a report. Professor Taraiya had offered good marks against sexual favours from two girl students,” he alleged.