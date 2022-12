Shillong, Dec 29: Kimfa Sydney Marbaniang was formally inducted to the National People’s Party (NPP) today in a huge gathering held at his resident in Rambrai.

The induction ceremony was attended by National President of the NPP and Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, Shniawbhalang Dhar, MLA, Macmillan Byrsat MLA, Dr Ampareen Lyngdoh, MLA, Mohendro Rapsang MLA, and hundreds of supporters from the NPP party.