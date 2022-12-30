Mbappé comes to PSG’s rescue with late penalty

Paris, Dec 29: World Cup superstar Kylian Mbappé scored a penalty deep into stoppage time as unbeaten league-leader Paris Saint-Germain overcame Neymar’s red card to scrape a 2-1 home win against Strasbourg.

PSG players celebrated wildly at the final whistle, probably out of relief following a poor performance against a team in 19th place. The penalty came after Jean-Ricner Bellegarde clumsily lost the ball trying to dribble through midfield rather than clearing it in the 93rd minute.

The ball reached Mbappé and he was fouled from behind. PSG captain Marquinhos swept the loose ball home but referee Clement Turpin disallowed the goal and the penalty stood. Mbappé held his nerve to sweep the ball past goalkeeper Matz Sels, who guessed the right way but was beaten for speed.

Mbappé’s 96th-minute penalty increased his league-leading tally to 13 goals as PSG moved eight points ahead of second-place Lens, which plays on Thursday.

Mbappé started just 10 days after playing in the World Cup final.

He became only the second player to score a hat trick in the final but was inconsolable after Les Bleus lost on penalties to Lionel Messi’s Argentina following a 3-3 draw.

Messi was given extra time off by PSG and is expected back at training early next week.

Neymar, who was in tears after Brazil lost to Croatia in the quarterfinals, set up PSG’s opening goal at Parc des Princes.

His free kick from the left was headed in by countryman Marquinhos in the 14th minute, moving Neymar level with Messi on a league-leading 10 assists. (AP)