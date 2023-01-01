Saidul Alam Ahamed (AG-Assam) and Manas Ghosh (AG-Assam) in action during the Men’s Single final match of the Indian Audit and Account Department (IA & AD) North-East Zone Table-Tennis Tournament 2022-23, at the Indoor Stadium, Jawaharlal Nehru Sports Complex, in Polo, on Saturday. Ahamed beat Ghosh to claim

the Men’s Single crown. Meanwhile, AG (Assam) beat AG (Nagaland) in the final to lift the team title.