No alliance in 2024, we will fight alone: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee has said that her party will fight alone without any alliance in the parliamentary polls of 2024.

She said that in 2024 there will only one alliance between Trinamool and the people. “We will not go with any of the other political parties. We will fight alone with people’s support. Those who want to defeat BJP will support us,” Mamata said.

Banerjee claimed that those who vote for CPI(M) or the Congress actually want BJP to come in power. She was replying to a query regarding Congress’s victory in Sagardighi bypolls and BJP’s victory in Tripura assembly elections.

The TMC was not able to even open an account in Tripura with less than one percent vote share.

Banerjee has attributed her party’s defeat in the Sagardighi bypolls to an “immoral alliance” between Congress and BJP.

“I don’t blame anyone for our defeat in the Sagardighi byelection. But we strongly condemn the immoral alliance between the Congress and the BJP,” said Mamata Banerjee.

“If we count the BJP vote percentage, the party has transferred their vote to the Congress,” said Mamata Banerjee.