Deputy CM warns of stern action design to create trouble in Meghalaya

Shillong, March 4: Deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong today condemned the attack on the premises of HSPDP MLAs for supporting the NPP-led alliance to form the next government in Meghalaya.

Talking to the reporters here, the Deputy chief minister today warned of stern action against such ‘criminal elements’ out to create law and order problem in the state including city Shillong showing scant respect to the popular mandate in the election in favour of the NPP.

He said all would have to accept and respect the fact that NPP has emerged as the largest party in the election and would have the right to stake cliam to form the government.

He also said that NGOs, HITO and HYC appeared to be political wings of some political parties.