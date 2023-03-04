Pressure mounts on HSPDP MLAs to withdraw support to NPP-led alliance

Shillong, March 4: The various pressure groups including HYC, Ka Sur U Paidbah ka Bri U Hynniewtrep (KSUP7T), Hynniewtrep National Youth Movement (HNYM) along with the residents of Mawthadraishan and Mawshynrut on Saturday resolved to organize a dharna at the residence of the two HSPDP MLAs-Shakliar Warjri and Methodius Dkhar as an attempt to pressurise them to withdrew their support extended the NPP to form the next government in Meghalaya.

The resolution was taken at the meeting which was held at the Shillong Polytechnic premises which was attended by more than 100 people.

It was also decided to urge upon the family members to request the two HSPDP MLAs to support the alliance which is headed by the regional forces.

The leaders of the various pressure groups while addressing the gathering have stressed on the need to install a non-NPP government to put a stop on the irregularities and corruption which was witnessed during the five years of the MDA regime.

While speaking to reporters, KSUP7T leader, Erwin K. Sutnga stated that they have decided to make an earnest appeal to the two HSPDP MLAs to return since the people mandate is clear that they want a government sans NPP.

In Motphran, the HYC will hold a similar meeting at 1 pm today to condemn the decision of the two HSPDP MLAs for not extending support to the regional parties in forming a government without NPP.

As a mark of protest, effigies of Dkhar and Warjri will also be torched.