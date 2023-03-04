Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ creates history at Box office collection

Shillong, March 4: Success that started rolling with the release of Shah Rukh Khan starring Pathaan movie is not coming to a halt. The movie has created history to become one of the biggest hits. It is despite the boycott calls the movie received before its release over different issues.

Pathaan has also surpassed the overseas box collection of Hindi ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan boasts of starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. A guest appearance by Salman Khan was appreciated by the viewers.

Pathaan has crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark and become the second movie after Dangal to enter this club. Pathaan has now crossed a collection of $47 million in overseas. With this, the film has surpassed Baahubali 2 overseas lifetime of $46.98 million.

Pathaan has earned a total of Rs 1026 crores gross. In India it has earned a historic sum of Rs 640 crores. The Hindi version of the movie has earned Rs 510.65 crore at the Indian box so far.