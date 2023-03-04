Actor Sheezan Khan gets bail in Tunisha Sharma suicide case

Shillong, March 4: A new development was reported in the suicide case of actor Tunisha Sharma’ suicde case as the accused and co-actor Sheezan Khan today got bail from a Maharashtra court.

The court granted bail to Sheezan Khan in Tunisha Sharma’s suicide case on a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh. Sheezan was arrested soon after the suicide by Tunisha for alleged abetment. He was lodged in the jail under judicial custody.

Family members of Tunisha Sharma had accused Sheezan Khan of cheating on her and provoking her to commit suicide. Tunisha’s body was found hanging inside the vanity van. Police had said after the incident that the Tunisha was rushed to the hospital after she was found hanging inside her vanity van.

Tunisha was known to play the character of child Katrina Kaif in movie Fitoor. She later played the popular role of princess Maryam in hit show ‘Ali Baba’. Tunisha died on December 24. There have been mixed reactions from the Bollywood on the death of the actor. While some accused Sheezan of provoking her to take such a step, others said that she should have talked to the family and friends and come out of the situation.