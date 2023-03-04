Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli visit Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain

Shillong, March 4: With 4th Test match between India and Australia set to be played from March 9, Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli visited Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh to seek blessings.

Anushka and Virat were seen sitting inside the temple premises in a video that has now gone viral. Other pilgrims are also seen sitting alongside. They visited the temple early Saturday morning.

Anushka and Virat have been seen paying obeisance in different temples of the country which suggests they are a religious couple. Earlier the couple also visited Rishikesh and Vrindavan with their daughter Vamika.

The visit comes a day after India was beaten by Australia in the 3rd Test match by nine wickets at Holkar Stadium located in Indore of Madhya Pradesh. After defeating India, Australia qualified for the World Test Championship final, which is to be played at The Oval in London in June. 4th and final Test Match between the two teams will be played in Ahmedabad.

India desperately needs a win to guarantee themselves a place in the final against Australia.