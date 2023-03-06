CBI searches residential premises of Rabri Devi in ‘land for job scam’

Shillong, March 6: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today searched the residential premises of former Chief Minister of Bihar Rabri Devi in alleged land for jobs scam.

Rabri is the wife of former CM of Bihar and RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav. CBI officials questioned Rabri in connection with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) scam case.

It was alleged that appointments were made in the Indian Railways in lieu for land parcels that were gifted or sold to Lalu Yadav when he was the Union Railways Minister in 2004.

A court in Delhi had on February 27 this year summoned both Lalu and Rabri in the case. 14 others are also named in the case. Heavy security was deployed outside the home of Rabri Devi in Patna today morning when the CBI sleuths reached there.

Special judge Geetanjali Goel has directed all the accused persons to appear before the court on March 15.

In July last year, the CBI arrested Bhola Yadav, who used to be the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Lalu Prasad Yadav when he was the railway minister, in the case.

In the FIR filed by CBI, it was alleged that some persons were appointed in Group-D posts of the Indian Railways from 2004-2009 in different parts of the country. Shockingly, all those who were selected transferred their land to members of the family of Lalu Prasad Yadav.