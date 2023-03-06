Medicines, vaccines were weaponised when pandemic was at its peak: PM Modi

Shillong, March 6: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that life-saving equipment like medicines, vaccines and medical devices were weaponised when the pandemic was at its peak.

The PM reiterated the lessons learnt with regard to supply chain during the pandemic and said that it has become a matter of great concern. He underlined that in previous years’ budgets, the government has constantly tried to reduce India’s dependence on foreign nations and emphasized the role of all stakeholders in this.

PM Modi addressed a post budget webinar on the subject of ‘Health and Medical Research’.

PM said that health care could be seen in terms of pre and post-Covid pandemic systems. He said that the pandemic tested even prosperous nations. He pointed out, as the pandemic focused the global attention on health, India went a step further and focused on wellness. “That is why we have put forward a vision before the world – One Earth One Health. This involves holistic healthcare for all creatures -humans, animals or plants.

The PM noted the absence of an integrated long-term vision for health for many decades after Independence. He said “we are now pushing the whole-of-the-government approach instead of limiting the subject of health to just the Health Ministry”.

The PM underlined the importance of strong health infrastructure for the treatment of serious ailments. Highlighting the prime focus of the government, Modi informed that more than 1.5 lakh health centres are being developed in close proximity to homes across the country so that testing centres and first aid are available.