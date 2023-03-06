Watched YouTube to deliver baby at home, teen kills newborn in Nagpur

Shillong, March 6: A teen who was pregnant after being sexually exploited, watched YouTube to deliver the child but soon after the birth killed the newborn.

The incident sent shockwaves in Nagpur city of Maharashtra where the teen killed her newborn. After the police was informed about the incident, an investigation was launched to find out the facts of the crime.

Police told the media that the girl was sexually exploited by a person she was introduced to on social media. The teen hid her pregnancy from her mother claiming it to be a health issue that had caused a bump in her stomach.

The girl then started watching YouTube channels on home delivery and prepared for the same. On March 2, the teen gave birth to a girl child at her home and immediately strangled the newborn to death. The body of the newborn was hidden in the box by the teen.

The girl later told about her ordeal to her mother after which she was taken to the hospital. Police were informed by the hospital authorities who also recovered the body of the newborn and sent it for postmortem.

A case was registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The charge of murder will be invoked after receiving a postmortem report, the official added.