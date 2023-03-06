Police downplays allegations of post poll violence in Phulbari after complaints from TMC workers

Phulbari, March 6: West Garo Hills police sources have played down allegations of targeted post-poll violence in the Phulbari region following the conclusion of the election which saw the former Speaker of the state, AT Mondal once again win his seat for the fourth time.

Mondal defeated former MLA of Phubari, SG Esmatur Mominin by a huge margin to emerge victorious following intense campaigns from both parties in the run up to the elections.

Following the intense fight for the seat, various AITC workers have complained, though only one official police complaint has been made of the party workers being targeted by the NPP workers in the constituency.

“Several of our party workers were targeted in both Phulbari and Chibinang and they were beaten up. We were also threatened to not complain to the police or they would come back and make life difficult for us, even murder us. We are fearful for our lives,” stated one of the fleeing TMC workers over the phone.

One TMC worker, who is in Guwahati in Assam for the treatment of his ill wife, said that he has been receiving threat calls on a daily basis and he even recorded a few of these conversations as proof.

“We have all the right in the world to support whichever leader we like and these threats are scaring all of us, including our families. We would appeal to all to let us live in peace. Elections happen every 5 years and the way this is shaping up is not good for anyone,” said the TMC worker, Zahiruddin Miah.

An FIR has been filed in the case by him at the Phubari Police Styation.

Upon being contacted on the matter, a highly placed police source of the district said that barring one or two cases, nothing has been brought to their notice. They were however investigating all cases that were being brought to their notice.

“Currently the area is peaceful and no violence has been reported. We are keeping a lookout for anything untoward taking place in Phulbari,” said the police source.

The source earlier informed of an accident case in which after the incident, a scuffle took place between the groups that were there leading to one person being injured. The injured was taken to the Phulbari CHC before being referred to Goalpara for precautionary measures. He is said to be out of danger.

“The two parties had a history and they went at each other. We have already registered two cases in the matter and investigation is currently being undertaken,” he said while adding that the situation was being made to look worse than it actually was on the ground.

Former Speaker, AT Mondal, who is in Shillong for the formation of a new government, has appealed for calm from all people in his constituency while also condemning all forms of violence.

“We all have to work together to develop our constituency and we should not be fighting this way. I have instructed every one of my workers to ensure no revenge fights. It is not only highly condemnable but also shows each one of us in a very bad light. I once again appeal to everyone to maintain peace and calm,” said Mondal when spoken to yesterday, Mar 5.

Former MLA, SG Esmatur Mominin (Rahibul) has also appealed for calm while asking for the police to investigate cases in which TMC party workers have been targeted so that they feel confident.

“I have been promised that suo-moto cases will be taken up on reports of violence. This kind of action by any one is wrong and I too appeal to all to maintain peace in the area,” he said over phone this morning, Mar 6.

As per reports, many TMC workers from Phulbari have fled the town in anticipation of a violent backlash by the NPP supporters. Many are yet to return home since the declaration of results on Mar 2.