Urban flood mitigation: Kamrup (Metro) DC orders demolition of 89 bridges

Guwahati, March 6: Amidst intensive measures taken by the Assam housing and urban affairs department to mitigate urban floods, as many as 89 bridges, which have been obstructing the natural flow of water and causing water-logging problems in different places along the Bahini river here will now be demolished.

The Kamrup (Metro) deputy commissioner, in pursuance of the list of bridges submitted by the Guwahati Municipal Corporation, has ordered the civic body to demolish all the 89 bridges over the river Bahini in the city to ensure smooth flow of stormwater during the monsoon season.

The directive has been issued to GMC in accordance with the provisions laid out under sections of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

“I am of the considered opinion that if these structures are not demolished immediately, the de-siltation work along the Bahini river will not be effective, causing immense hardship to the residents of that area and the public in general due to water logging in Rukminigaon, Hatigaon, Beltola, Basistha, Dwarka Nagar, Down Town, Juripar, VIP road areas among other parts of the Guwahati city,” Kamrup (Metro) deputy commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha stated in the order.

The DC said that considering the report of the GMC commissioner, there is an immediate necessity to direct GMC to demolish these structures immediately for smooth flow of stormwater during the rainy season so that necessary relief may be provided to the public in general from severe water-logging.

“The circle officer, Dispur revenue circle is directed to provide all necessary administrative support during the execution of the work by the GMC,” the Kamrup (Metro) DC, who is also the chairman, District Disaster Management Authority, Kamrup (Metro), stated in the order.

“Moreover, as these works are of an emergent nature for mitigating urban floods, this order is passed ex-parte and public interference or hindrance during the execution of the works by the executing agency will be considered an obstruction to public service and legal action may be initiated as per prevalent acts and norms,” the DC stated in the order.