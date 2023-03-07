Buoyed by high tourist inflow, Assam promotes film tourism 

Guwahati, March 7: Assam’s tourism sector has recorded 511 percent and 763 percent growth in domestic and foreign tourists’ inflow respectively in 2022 compared to 2021.

Making this announcement, tourism and managing director of Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC), Kumar Padmapani Bora said that this high growth in domestic and foreign tourists’ inflow in 2022 has been recorded on the basis of January 2023 data.

“Adhering to the state’s new tourism policy, special focus has been given on the ease of doing business (EoDB) and facilitating single window clearance for film tourism,” Bora said.

“We are going to implement the policy aggressively and promote Assam as the ultimate film tourism destination in consultation with the film fraternity and tourism stakeholders,” he said.

In this connection, Assam Tourism on Monday conducted a roadshow in Mumbai in a bid to promote Assam as a film tourism-friendly state that facilitates single-window clearances for shooting movies.

The road-show began with a video presentation that provided an overview of tourism in Assam and showcased some of the most iconic destinations and how they could be explored by visitors from across India.

Notably, with the New Tourism Policy 2022, prepared in consultation with the World Bank and with the state’s constant endeavour towards promoting private investments in the tourism sector, the Assam government has signed mega hospitality projects with renowned groups such as Tata, Hyatt in places like Kaziranga National Park and Manas National Park.

“The state has recently granted industry status to its tourism sector which will certainly boost private investments in the state,” Bora said.

It may be mentioned that an MoU was signed between the Assam Tourism Development Corporation and Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation for cross promotion of tourism in the states.

Assam tourism minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, when asked about the department’s plans to promote the state as a film-tourism destination said, “We are putting a lot of effort into promoting film tourism in the state and making it the most film tourism-friendly state by facilitating shooting permissions with single-window clearances for film projects and providing necessary support to attract filmmakers.”

During the roadshow, a panel discussion was also held on “Assam as a promising film tourism destination” at the event, which had several eminent personalities as panellists.

The event also provided an opportunity to discuss issues related to sustainable development and conservation of natural resources in Assam along with discussions on how to build on the state’s tourism potential, as well as promote the region as an attractive destination for international tourists.