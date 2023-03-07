Woman gives birth at New Delhi Rly station platform

According to police, on Monday, head constable Muneem was on patrolling on platform 15-16 of New Delhi railway station when at around 6.50 p.m, one Mukesh sought help as his pregnant wife Kavita Kumari, a resident of Mayapuri, had gone into labour.
“Muneem promptly reached the spot and requested two women passengers for help. They covered the pregnant woman with the help of a blanket. An ambulance and medical staff were requisitioned through the railway channels,” said Hareesh HP, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways unit).
“The woman delivered a baby girl before Dr Pawan Kumar arrived from the Northern Railway hospital. The woman and the newborn were shifted to the Railway Hospital where both — the mother and child — are safe and healthy,” said the DCP.
