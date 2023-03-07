Conrad Sangma takes oath as Meghalaya CM; Prestone Tynsong, Sniawbhalang Dhar as Dy CMs

Shillong, March 7: National People’s Party (NPP) President, Conrad K Sangma today took oath of office and secrecy as the Chief Minister of Meghalaya long with 11 others, including two deputy chief ministers – for the second consecutive term in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Raj Bhavan here today.

Meghalaya governor Phagu Chauhan administered the oath to the 12-member council of ministers, including NPP’s Prestone Tynsong and BJP’s Alexander Laloo Hek. Tynsong and Sniawbhalang Dhar took oath as deputy chief ministers.

In total, eight MLAs from the National People’s Party (NPP), two from the UDP and one each from the BJP and the HSPDP were administered the oath of office and secrecy as ministers in Conrad Sangma-headed cabinet at the ground inside the Raj Bhavan campus here.

Union home minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda and Assam chief minister and NEDA convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma were among those present on the occasion.

Marcuise N Marak, Rakkam A Sangma, Ampareen Lyngdoh, Comingone Ymbon and A T Mondal were among those from the NPP who were sworn-in as cabinet ministers. BJP’s AL Hek, UDP’s Paul Lyngdoh and Kyrmen Shylla, and Shakliar Warjri of the HSPDP also took oath as ministers.

The Councilof Ministers have eight members from Khasi Hills and four members from Garo Hills including the chief minister.

Earlier in the day, Sangma attended a prayer meeting with all cabinet ministers before they all left for Raj Bhavan for the swearing-in ceremony.

The NPP-led alliance enjoys support 45 MLAs — 26 from NPP, 11 from UDP, two of the BJP, two from the HSPDP, two from PDF and two Independent MLAs.