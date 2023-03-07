Land for job scam: CBI questions Lalu Prasad Yadav in New Delhi

Shillong, March 7: A day after questioning his wife Rabri Devi in land for job scam, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today questioned Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Chief Minister of Bihar Lalu Prasad Yadav in the case.

A team of five officials of CBI reached the house of RJD Member Parliament Misa Bharti’s residence in New Delhi to question her father in land for job scam. Lalu is staying with his daughter in the national capital after a kidney transplant surgery.

A charge-sheet has already been filed by the central agency against Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi and many other accused in the alleged scam. A Delhi court on February 27 issued summons to Lalu and 14 other accused in the case to appear before it on March 15.

Prasad’s son and Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav has termed the action by CBI as a result of his family’s opposition to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He said that the central agencies were probing his parents and others due to their political opposition against BJP.