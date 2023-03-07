Donna Vekic topples top seed Garcia to clinch Monterrey Open

MONTERREY, March 6: Donna Vekic of Croatia captured her fourth career title after defeating top seed Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 in the final of the Monterrey Open.

Sunday’s win netted Vekic her first Top 10 win of the season and first title since 2021. The Croatian will rise to No.24 on Monday, continuing her surge up the rankings after being sidelined by injury this time last year.

Her victory sealed a 14-2 start to the 2023 season, just one win shy of the tour’s leaders in match wins, with Garcia and Belinda Bencic setting the mark with 15 wins apiece.

Vekic finished the match with 33 winners to 26 unforced errors. Garcia hit 47 winners, including a personal season-high 15 aces, to 34 unforced errors.

“It was a crazy match until the end, (Garcia) was playing so well, playing so deep,” Vekic said, after her win.

“I was trying to win as many points as I could. It was not easy, but I’m really happy to win.

“It’s been a great start of the year for me. If the title didn’t come now, I believe that it would have come soon. So I’ve been playing good tennis, and I just need to keep working hard and hopefully stay healthy, and I’m sure I will keep having good results.” (IANS)