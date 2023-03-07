Former minister A H Scott Lyngdoh passes away

Shillong, March 7: Former Minister, Aubrey Herbert Scott Lyngdoh passed away at his residence in Pohkseh on Tuesday at the ripe age of 93.

A venerable officer of the erstwhile cadre of IFAS (Indian Frontier Administrative Service), Scott Lyngdoh served with distinction some of the remote places of the Northeast, including Arunachal, Nagaland and Mizoram, for a long time in the 50’s and 60’s. He knew these far flung areas like the back of his palm and would relish recounting his fascinating experience with endless anectotes.

In the early days of Meghalaya he was grafted in for administering Shillong Municipal Board as its CEO. In that capacity he left an indelible mark by streamlining conservancy and water supply system.

Post retirement, he plunged into public service and was elected as an MLA twice representing ersthwhile Jaiaw constituency between 1993 and 2003. He served as Finance minister of Meghalaya in the nineties. Earlier, he retired from service in 1987 as the Chairman of the Delhi Agriculture Marketing Board.

He had also held the position of chief secretary of the Mizoram Government in which capacity he created an efficient administrative system in the fledgling state.

An excellent sportsman during his youth, Scott Lyngdoh was an avid swimmer, played hockey, football and golf.

His famed son Neil Nonkyrih, founder of Shillong Chamber Choir, predeceased him.

He leaves behind his widow and four children.

His funeral will take place on March 9 at the Jaiaw Presbyterian burial ground at Weiking.