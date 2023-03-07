Allegations of corruption against NPP only electioneering strategy: BJP

Shillong, March 7: After aggressively accusing the NPP of corruption in Meghalaya during electioneering, the BJP has taken a U turn on its stand saying there is no proof of corruption against the MDA 1.0 and added that the allegations made during the elections were only for winning votes.

The statement came from BJP national vice president and Meghalaya in charge, M Chuba Ao who gave a clean chit to MDA even though the Prime Minister Narenda Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had termed NPP and Meghalaya as the most corrupt during the election campaign.

Even during the tenure of MDA 1.0, the party had made allegations about large scams in GHADC and was even contemplating to move out of the MDA over issues of corruption but now the party seems to be a part of the MDA 2.0.

When asked about the accusations of corruption made by top brass of BJP in Meghalaya during the poll campaign, M Chuba Ao said that these were election-time allegations and cannot be taken into considerations. “Election allegations are only to catch the votes,” Ao said

Ao said that the party has to manage with one Cabinet berth as it has to respect the other partners of the MDA.

“We did our homework but people have given their mandate and we will do much better than previous years,” he said

When asked if the BJP would have same stand as BJP had promised inquiry into instances of corruption, Ao said , “We are not talking about corruption. Let us talk about how smoothly we can run this Government.”

Stating that making allegations is a common phenomenon during polls and even opposition parties had made allegations terming BJP as Hindu party etc., the BJP leader said.

“When we work we will come to know what is there but we promise, we will not do such things (corruption),” he added.