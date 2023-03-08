Canadian resident killed in Punjab for objecting to loud music

Shillong, March 8: A resident of Canada who had come to Anandpur Sahib in Punjab was lynched to death by miscreants for objecting to loud music.

The victim has been identified as 24 year old Pradeep Singh who came to India in February from Canada. He was holding Canadian residency. Pradeep and his sister were learning tattooing in the foreign land as per family members.

Pradeep was lynched to death after he asked a mob not to play loud music during festivities of Hola Mohalla. The victim belonged to Ghazikot village of Gurdaspur district.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Rupnagar Vivek Sheel the incident took place when the accused Niranjan Singh along with others entered into a scuffle with the victim.

The victim Pradeep Singh was injured after he was beaten up by the accused and others after which he became unconscious. The police are scanning CCTV cameras to identify all the accused. The accused was also injured during the fight and was taken to the hospital later.