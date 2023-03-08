Exotic species including birds and monkeys recovered by Mizoram police

Shillong, March 8: Mizoram police recovered 17 wildlife species including exotic birds and spider monkeys and arrested two smugglers.

Mizoram police informed that the exotic specials including 13 birds and 4 spider monkeys were being carried in a cage by two men when their vehicle was intercepted and checked.

The first accused is 29 years old while the second is a minor. Both are residents of Mizoram. The arrests were made in Khawzawl district of Mizoram.

In a statement, police said “Last night, Khawzawl Police team while conducting random checking at Tualpui Junction, Khawzawl to Rabung road recovered and seized 17 exotic wildlife species, suspected to be smuggled through Myanmar from one vehicle”.

The vehicle, a Tata Sumo was stopped at a check-point when the police found it to be filled with exotic species. On being questioned, the accused were not able to give a relevant reply after which they were arrested. Forest department officials were called by police for identification of the species.

These exotic species are smuggled from Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar among others and sold in markets in the new national capital where they fetch a promising price.

Police said that the accused persons were travelling to Guwahati from where they were tasked to reach New Delhi. Exotic species are kept as pet by many people illegally.