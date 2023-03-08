Mizoram: Assam Rifles to shift base on March 17

Shillong, March 8: Assam Rifles will shift its base from the heart of Aizawl to the new designated camp at Zokhawsang, nearly 15 km from the city on March 17.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Mizoram and inaugurate the new complex of Assam Rifles at Zokhawsang. Shifting of the camp from Aizawl was one of the top agendas of the Zoramthanga led MNF in the last assembly polls.

The Union Home Ministry had in 2019 asked the Assam Rifles to shift its base.

Assam Rifles has two bases including one in Zodin and other in Khatla in the heart of the city. It is the oldest paramilitary force of the country.

The one at Zodin is being shifted to Zokhawsang. In a meeting last year, Chief Minister of Mizoram Zoramthanga informed Amit Shah that delay in the relocation of the Assam Rifles camp was delaying infrastructural projects in the state capital.